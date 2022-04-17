Several area baseball teams continue the McDonald’s Classic action on Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The McDonald’s Classic continued on Saturday, with several teams from the area putting in work out on the diamond.

Lincoln vs. Independence

The Patriots showed their dominance on the diamond, totaling eight runs in the first two innings combined. Johnny Lopez was able to bring in the sole run of the evening for he Cougars off a catcher error. After five innings, Lincoln took the loss 12-1.

Liberty vs. Herbert Hoover

The Huskies and Mountaineers started off pretty evenly matched, neither team scoring a run in the first inning, but Hoover picked it up in the final two innings, scoring 15 runs in the fourth and fifth combined. After five innings, Liberty fell behind, 16-2. The Mountaineers’ scoring was highlighted by Jace Bartley and Brock Moore

Bridgeport vs. Spring Mills

Bridgeport topped Spring Mills 12-2. The Indians’ Zach Nicholson tallied three RBIs, including a home run. Gabe Ross also brought in a homer for Bridgeport.

Bridgeport vs. Huntington

A strong first inning for the Highlanders put them up 4-0, giving them the edge the rest of the game. Bridgeport fell 8-4 to Huntington.

