Advertisement

19 W.Va. schools to receive expanded mental health services

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR Bureau for Behavioral Health has awarded grants to 19 schools to provide Expanded School Mental Health services.

These additional schools were selected through a competitive application process.

  • Clay-Battelle Middle/High School, Mason Dixon Elementary, and University High School will be served by Florence Crittenton
  • Glade Elementary, Hacker Valley Elementary, Webster County High School, and Webster Springs Elementary will be served by On-Gauley Medical Center
  • Arnoldsburg Elementary and Pleasant Hill Elementary will be served by Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center
  • Belmont Elementary, Blennerhassett Middle School, Jackson Middle School, Ravenswood Middle School, Ripley High School, St. Mary’s Elementary, Ravenswood High School, and Ripley Middle School will be served by Westbrook Health Services
  • Williamson Elementary and Williamson Middle School will be served by Williamson Health and Wellness Center

These awards bring the total number of schools receiving grant-funded ESMH services to 93 schools across 30 West Virginia counties.

BBH provides grant funding for 75 ESMH sites and the West Virginia Department of Education funds 18 sites through two Project AWARE programs through Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant funds.

ESMH is a multi-tiered system of support where schools, families, and strategic community partners work together to enhance student mental health in schools.

The EMSH framework focuses on:

  • Including the full continuum of prevention, early intervention, and mental health treatment;
  • Serving all students;
  • Building upon core programs/services provided by schools; and
  • Emphasizing shared responsibility between schools, mental health providers, and community partners.

“We want every student to thrive,” said Christina Mullins, BBH Commissioner. “Expanded School Mental Health can improve the entire school culture for staff and students while giving more intensive mental health support to students in need. The Bureau for Behavioral Health is proud to invest in supporting schools and students.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Walther
Man in custody after allegedly shooting at another man
UPDATE: Power restored following outage in Harrison County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Mankato. Authorities responded to the...
Two Transported Following Crash in Grafton

Latest News

Mon Health collaborates with WVJC to establish nursing program
Mon Health collaborates with WVJC to establish nursing program
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County will see levy rate increase
19 schools receiving mental health grants
19 schools receiving mental health grants
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme