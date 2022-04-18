Advertisement

Apr. 18, 2022
Arnett Scott “Scottie” Burroughs, 66, of Buckhannon, made his journey to Heaven on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Weston, on October 23, 1955, a son of the late Eugene and Ocie Murphy Burroughs. On February 13, 1992, Scottie married Linda Curtis “Tenney” Burroughs and together they shared 30 wonderful years. Forever cherishing their memories of Scottie’s generous nature with his wife, are one son, Cameron Tenney of Buckhannon; one granddaughter, Josephine Fealy; two brothers: Ronnie “Pete” Burroughs and wife, Kathy, of Weston, and John Burroughs; one sister-in-law, Jerilynn Thorn of Buckhannon; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and two special friends: Roy Brown and Rodney Hoover. Scottie graduated from Lewis County High School and was a Methodist by faith. He worked over 17 years for Union Drilling in Buckhannon, as owner/operator of Sweetwater Well Service in Buckhannon for several years, and as a fiber optics installer for Tel-Tec in Tennessee. Scottie was an avid Hunter and fisherman, and in his spare time he enjoyed reloading his own ammo. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Clutter Funeral and Cremation located at 21 Elnora Circle in Buckhannon from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19th in the Clutter Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Upshur County Memorial Park in Tennerton. We, at Clutter Funeral and Cremation, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Arnett Scott “Scottie” Burroughs. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClutterFuneralHome.com.

