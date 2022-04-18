Advertisement

Authorities searching for escaped convicted murderer

Law enforcement tell 5 News officers are actively searching for 59-year-old Donald Lee Taylor.
According to court records, Taylor convicted in 1989 of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing a man.
According to court records, Taylor convicted in 1989 of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing a man.(WBRC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say they are searching for an escaped inmate in Taylor County.

Law enforcement tell 5 News officers are actively searching for 59-year-old Donald Lee Taylor.

According to court records, Taylor convicted in 1989 of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing a man.

Taylor was at the courthouse when he allegedly escaped.

He is described as a white man, 5′10″ with hazel eyes, salt-and-pepper hair, and wearing an orange jumpsuit.

5 News has requested a photo of Taylor from law enforcement but so far has not received one.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

