Demolition bids accepted, memorial plans in place for WVSDB building that burned

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Demolition bids have closed for the building ravaged by fire at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.

The building burned down back in February, and after an investigation from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the cause was ruled undetermined.

But now, Superintendent Clayton Burch says he wants to work with Alumni Associations at WVSDB to create a memorial for the building by saving bricks used to build the structure in the 1860s.

There is no word on when demolition or creating a memorial will begin.

