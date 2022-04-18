Advertisement

Harrison County will see levy rate increase

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tax levies are going to be a hot topic across our area Tuesday. County commissions across the state are meeting to discuss them.

There are several levies active in the county, including the recently voter-approved mass transit levy.

County Commissioner Patsy Trecost tells 5 news major projects such as the government services administration building saw costs go up.

He says the commission opted for the lowest increase possible.

“Everything’s going up... Inflations going up... The cost of everything is going up,” Trecost said. “So the fact that we were able to keep it so low shows that we are watching our dimes and counting our quarters and making sure that we don’t spend money unnecessarily where it doesn’t have to be.”

Trecost says the result of the increase is no loss of services.

The commission meets tomorrow at 10am.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Walther
Man in custody after allegedly shooting at another man
UPDATE: Power restored following outage in Harrison County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Mankato. Authorities responded to the...
Two Transported Following Crash in Grafton

Latest News

Mon Health collaborates with WVJC to establish nursing program
Mon Health collaborates with WVJC to establish nursing program
The West Virginia DHHR Bureau for Behavioral Health has awarded grants to 19 schools to provide...
19 W.Va. schools to receive expanded mental health services
19 schools receiving mental health grants
19 schools receiving mental health grants
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme