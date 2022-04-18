Harrison County will see levy rate increase

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tax levies are going to be a hot topic across our area Tuesday. County commissions across the state are meeting to discuss them.

There are several levies active in the county, including the recently voter-approved mass transit levy.

County Commissioner Patsy Trecost tells 5 news major projects such as the government services administration building saw costs go up.

He says the commission opted for the lowest increase possible.

“Everything’s going up... Inflations going up... The cost of everything is going up,” Trecost said. “So the fact that we were able to keep it so low shows that we are watching our dimes and counting our quarters and making sure that we don’t spend money unnecessarily where it doesn’t have to be.”

Trecost says the result of the increase is no loss of services.

The commission meets tomorrow at 10am.

