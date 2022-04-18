Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 18, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A complex low-pressure system is making its way northeast today, with a swath of precipitation stretching across the East Coast and Central US. Because it’s a large system, expect rain in the lowlands and wintry mix in the mountains for most of today. The precipitation starts around 6 AM in our region, becoming much more widespread by 9 to 10 AM. We might see brief breaks in the precipitation after midday, but the rain and snow do come back in the mid-afternoon. This leads to more rain and soggy conditions in the lowlands, and ice and snow in the mountains. It’s not until about 8 PM or so that the rain and snow begin to leave, as the system lifts northeast. By the time the rain does, expect at least 0.5″ to 1″ of rain, with about 4″ of snow and 0.1″ of ice in the mountains. Wind gusts will also be high today, within the 40 to 50 mph range in the mountains, which could blow around any unsecured items. Therefore, the National Weather Service has the mountains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8 PM tonight. Make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads just in case, and keep supplies in your car just in case. Besides the rain and snow, temperatures will also be chilly, in the mid-40s, so you’ll want a jacket today. Overall, expect a messy morning and afternoon. Tonight, most of the precipitation will be gone, but a few more snow showers will push in from the northwest. Not much snow is expected from these snow showers. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, and winds coming from the west at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-30s. Overall, expect a chilly night, with some snow.

Tomorrow, more isolated showers push into our region, becoming rain and rain/snow mix in the lowlands, and snow showers in the mountains during the afternoon. Not much rain or snow is expected in the lowlands, but the mountains could see another 1″ of snow. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. In short, expect another chilly, cloudy afternoon, with some snow. By tomorrow night, we will dry out, as a high-pressure system pushes in from the west, and by Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be back in the upper-50s, with sunny skies. Then on Thursday, a cold front will push into our region, bringing cloudy skies and a few light rain showers in our area. That line of clouds and isolated showers breaks apart by Friday, allowing temperatures to soar into the upper-60s to low-70s. Then over the weekend, expect highs in the upper-70s, as a strong warm front brings plenty of warm air into our region, along with partly sunny skies. In short, today will be a messy day, tomorrow will bring more isolated showers into our area, and then we will see nicer conditions later this week.

Today: Widespread rain in the lowlands and wintry mix in the mountains this morning, then a brief break from the rain in the lowlands early-afternoon. Then during the mid-afternoon hours, the rain comes back, rain and wintry showers last until 8 PM. We’re expecting about 1″ of rain, with the mountains seeing up to 4″ of snow and 0.1″ of ice, which means slick road conditions. In the lowlands, winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph, and in the mountains, they’re coming in at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 40 mph at times, so keep an eye on unsecured items. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Overall, expect a messy, chilly day. High: 47.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with rain and snow showers pushing in at times, transitioning fully to snow overnight. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-30s. Overall, expect a chilly night. Low: 33.

Tuesday: Skies will be cloudy, with isolated showers moving in at times. In the lowlands, they’ll be rain showers, and in the mountains, expect snow showers. Not much rain or snow is expected in the lowlands, but in the mountains, 1″ of snow could accumulate. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts in the 30+ mph range, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a chilly, gray afternoon, with some rain and snow. High: 46.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly sunny, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, it’s going to be much nicer than the past few days. High: 61.

