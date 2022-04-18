Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | April 18, 2022

Another wintry day tomorrow before warming up!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If Monday had a specific weather pattern, it would be today’s weather!! Temperatures only hit the 40s for most of the lowlands, about 20-25 degrees below average for mid-April. It’s been rainy and windy, and in the higher elevations, some snow and ice have made an appearance as well. Tonight, temperatures are going to drop to the low 30s for the entire area (mountains likely into the 20s), so remaining precipitation will transition into all snow across the entire area. It will be scattered and light, and by the afternoon, the lowlands will return to rain as temperatures again max out around the mid-40s. Winds will gust across the area at about 25-35mph, and as high as 40mph in the higher elevations. The heaviest precipitation has passed, so from now until the system pulls off to the northeast Tuesday evening, lowlands will see about another quarter to half an inch of rain, and the highest elevations could see another 0.5-1″ of snow. Overnight into Wednesday, high pressure will start to take hold of the area, diminishing wind gusts and clearing skies. And with temperatures falling to around and below freezing, it’s likely that the area will see widespread frost for Wednesday morning. The rest of Wednesday will be a mix of clouds and sun, and temperatures may break into the low 60s for most of the lowlands. A weak system may bring a little shower activity Thursday morning, but then conditions stay fairly calm for the rest of the week and weekend, and temperatures will continue to warm, with highs for the weekend possibly reaching the low 80s.

Tonight: Scattered rain showers, changing over to snow. Low: 34

Tomorrow: AM snow transitioning to rain by the afternoon. High: 46

Wednesday: AM frost, then partly cloudy. High: 61

Thursday: AM rain showers, then mostly cloudy. High: 65

