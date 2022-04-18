Mark R. Minigh, 59, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on February 13, 1963, a son of the late Richard Minigh and Mary Jane Strother Small who survives in Clarksburg. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one grandson, Dominick “Bubby” Floyd; two brothers, Alan Minigh and his wife Cindy of Jane Lew and Travis Minigh of Stonewood; and one niece, Megan Yoke and her husband Ben. He was also preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Amber Hubbard; and his stepfather, Earl “Stoney” Small. Mark was a 1981 graduate of Liberty High School and was a laborer with Foxfire Corporation. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and guns and loved riding Harley Davidsons. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am with Reverend John Hayes officiating. Interment will be in the Sardis Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

