Advertisement

Mercer County man dies following police-involved shooting

Princeton Shooting
Princeton Shooting(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday evening.

WVSP confirmed that the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. after the Princeton police responded to a call on North Fifth Street.

According to authorities, a Mercer County man is dead following the incident.

The investigation is still on-going, we will inform you on any new updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in Custody after Allegedly Shooting at Another Man
Man in Custody after Allegedly Shooting at Another Man
One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Mankato. Authorities responded to the...
Two Transported Following Crash in Grafton
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
oved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for a Farmington man who lost his life.
Loved ones set up GoFundMe for man killed in car accident
Protesters arrested at West Va. power plant settle case
Protesters arrested at West Va. power plant settle cases

Latest News

Mon Health collaborates with WVJC to establish nursing program
Mon Health collaborates with WVJC to establish nursing program
Ramp closure set for Monday
Ramp on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday
Power Outage
Power Outage
Protesters arrested at West Va. power plant settle cases
Protesters arrested at West Va. power plant settle cases
Oak Mound Evangelical Church celebrates Easter with sunrise service
Oak Mound Evangelical Church celebrates Easter with sunrise service