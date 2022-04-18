Mercer County man dies following police-involved shooting

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday evening.

WVSP confirmed that the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. after the Princeton police responded to a call on North Fifth Street.

According to authorities, a Mercer County man is dead following the incident.

The investigation is still on-going, we will inform you on any new updates as they come in.

