More than $2.1 million returned in unclaimed property during March

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The State Treasurer’s Office returned more than $2.1 million worth of unclaimed property during March.

“We continue to see strong payouts of unclaimed property claims, and I’m proud that we’re able to reconnect so many people with their lost assets,” Treasurer Moore said. “With inflation and rising fuel costs, every little bit helps, so I strongly encourage everyone to visit WVTreasury.com and search to see if we’re holding any money for you.”

The Unclaimed Property Division paid out 1,744 claims totaling $2,105,425 during the month of March.

Treasurer Moore said his Unclaimed Property Division has more than 3 million listings valued at more than $300 million. He encouraged everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com and click on the “Search” button to see if the Office is holding any assets in their name.

“One thing people don’t realize is that we have holders submitting unclaimed property to our Office throughout the year, so it’s important for people to regularly check our website to see if anything has been submitted in their name,” Treasurer Moore said. “Just because you weren’t listed last year doesn’t necessarily mean we don’t have something for you today.”

The Treasurer’s Office is also working to improve the process of returning funds to West Virginia citizens.

During the recent legislative session, lawmakers passed House Bill 4511, which modernizes the state’s unclaimed property laws and reduces the amount of paperwork required to complete many transactions.

The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice, also creates a new automated program for processing some common claims to get checks to people faster.

That new program will be unveiled later this year.

