Advertisement

Mylan Park Foundation announces opening date for new sports complex

The facility will have the capacity for five basketball courts, five volleyball courts, five futsal courts or 13 pickleball courts.
(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center Sports Complex will officially open on June 1.

Prior to the facility opening, a ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, May 23.

A free public viewing of the facility will also be available on May 24 and May 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day.

The facility will have the capacity for five basketball courts, five volleyball courts, five futsal courts or 13 pickleball courts.

These spaces will provide for instruction, open recreation, camps, leagues and tournaments which will attract local, regional and national interest.

“The Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust has provided a first-class community health and wellness center at Mylan Park that will create area economic impact. I am thankful for their investment and excited to see the expressions on visitors’ faces when they step foot into this state-of-the-art facility,” said Cliff Sutherland, a member of the Mylan Park Foundation Board of Directors.

The new complex will also accommodate larger events in conjunction with the original building or allow for two events at the same time.

Programming opportunities will continue to be provided at a greater capacity, affording accessible space for every age group, organization and need of the community.

“This addition is transformational for Mylan Park and puts us in a trajectory to be the destination hub for competitive sports across all age groups, said Ron Justice, president of the Mylan Park Foundation Board of Directors. “We are very thankful for the continued support and generosity of the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust and many other community partners.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in Custody after Allegedly Shooting at Another Man
Man in Custody after Allegedly Shooting at Another Man
One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Mankato. Authorities responded to the...
Two Transported Following Crash in Grafton
oved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for a Farmington man who lost his life.
Loved ones set up GoFundMe for man killed in car accident
Protesters arrested at West Va. power plant settle case
Protesters arrested at West Va. power plant settle cases
Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child

Latest News

Power outage affecting hundreds of people in Harrison County
West Virginia residents have until close of business Tuesday to register to vote or update...
WV residents must register by Tuesday to vote in primary
Janssen Pharmaceuticals is an opioid drug manufacturer family of companies involved in the...
West Virginia reaches $99 million settlement with opioid drug manufacturer
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | April 17, 2022
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | April 17, 2022