Mylan Park Foundation announces opening date for new sports complex

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center Sports Complex will officially open on June 1.

Prior to the facility opening, a ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, May 23.

A free public viewing of the facility will also be available on May 24 and May 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day.

The facility will have the capacity for five basketball courts, five volleyball courts, five futsal courts or 13 pickleball courts.

These spaces will provide for instruction, open recreation, camps, leagues and tournaments which will attract local, regional and national interest.

“The Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust has provided a first-class community health and wellness center at Mylan Park that will create area economic impact. I am thankful for their investment and excited to see the expressions on visitors’ faces when they step foot into this state-of-the-art facility,” said Cliff Sutherland, a member of the Mylan Park Foundation Board of Directors.

The new complex will also accommodate larger events in conjunction with the original building or allow for two events at the same time.

Programming opportunities will continue to be provided at a greater capacity, affording accessible space for every age group, organization and need of the community.

“This addition is transformational for Mylan Park and puts us in a trajectory to be the destination hub for competitive sports across all age groups, said Ron Justice, president of the Mylan Park Foundation Board of Directors. “We are very thankful for the continued support and generosity of the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust and many other community partners.”

