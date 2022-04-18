Power outage affecting hundreds of people in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of people, including all of Emily Drive.

According to MonPower, there are currently 455 customers without power, including approximately half of MonPower’s Anmoore customers.

MonPower says 171 customers from Anmoore are affected in addition to 202 customers in Bridgeport and 80 in Clarksburg.

Officers are on the scene at intersections on Emily Drive directing traffic.

The cause of the power outage is undetermined at this time.

MonPower estimates power to be restored at 2:30 p.m.

