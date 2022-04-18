Advertisement

Power outage affecting hundreds of people in Harrison County

According to MonPower, there are currently 455 customers without power, including approximately half of MonPower’s Anmoore customers.
(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of people, including all of Emily Drive.

According to MonPower, there are currently 455 customers without power, including approximately half of MonPower’s Anmoore customers.

MonPower says 171 customers from Anmoore are affected in addition to 202 customers in Bridgeport and 80 in Clarksburg.

Officers are on the scene at intersections on Emily Drive directing traffic.

The cause of the power outage is undetermined at this time.

MonPower estimates power to be restored at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in Custody after Allegedly Shooting at Another Man
Man in Custody after Allegedly Shooting at Another Man
One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Mankato. Authorities responded to the...
Two Transported Following Crash in Grafton
oved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for a Farmington man who lost his life.
Loved ones set up GoFundMe for man killed in car accident
Protesters arrested at West Va. power plant settle case
Protesters arrested at West Va. power plant settle cases
Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child

Latest News

Mylan Park Foundation announces opening date for new sports complex
West Virginia residents have until close of business Tuesday to register to vote or update...
WV residents must register by Tuesday to vote in primary
Janssen Pharmaceuticals is an opioid drug manufacturer family of companies involved in the...
West Virginia reaches $99 million settlement with opioid drug manufacturer
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | April 17, 2022
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | April 17, 2022