Ramp on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a ramp closure on I-79 northbound in Marion County starting on Tuesday.

Exit 135, Pleasant Valley Road, will be closed beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, according to the WVDOH.

The ramp will be closed at all times until Tuesday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m.

The reason for the ramp closure is for reconstruction of the off ramp as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project.

The ramp will be closed at all times. All other ramps will remain open.

Any motorist that wants to exit Pleasant Valley northbound is advised to take the next exit, exit 136, get on I-79 southbound and travel back to the exit on the southbound side.

Delays are to be expected throughout the project.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

