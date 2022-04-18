Advertisement

Ramp on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday

Ramp closure set for Monday
Ramp closure set for Monday
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a ramp closure on I-79 northbound in Marion County starting on Tuesday.

Exit 135, Pleasant Valley Road, will be closed beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, according to the WVDOH.

The ramp will be closed at all times until Tuesday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m.

The reason for the ramp closure is for reconstruction of the off ramp as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project.

The ramp will be closed at all times. All other ramps will remain open.

Any motorist that wants to exit Pleasant Valley northbound is advised to take the next exit, exit 136, get on I-79 southbound and travel back to the exit on the southbound side.

Delays are to be expected throughout the project.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in Custody after Allegedly Shooting at Another Man
Man in Custody after Allegedly Shooting at Another Man
One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Mankato. Authorities responded to the...
Two Transported Following Crash in Grafton
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
oved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for a Farmington man who lost his life.
Loved ones set up GoFundMe for man killed in car accident
Protesters arrested at West Va. power plant settle case
Protesters arrested at West Va. power plant settle cases

Latest News

Power Outage
Power Outage
Protesters arrested at West Va. power plant settle cases
Protesters arrested at West Va. power plant settle cases
Oak Mound Evangelical Church celebrates Easter with sunrise service
Oak Mound Evangelical Church celebrates Easter with sunrise service
West Virginia reaches $99 million settlement with opioid drug manufacturer
West Virginia reaches $99 million settlement with opioid drug manufacturer