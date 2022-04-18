Sunday Sit Down: WVU Basketball’s Gabe Osabuohien

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Sunday Sit Down travels up to Morgantown to visit WVU basketball fan favorite Gabe Osabuohien.

The Mountaineer senior looks back on his time in the gold and blue with a smile, “Amazing, I got a chance to play for a Hall of Fame coach in college, not many can say that, got a chance to come to one of the best fan bases, definitely in my opinion, the best fan base in the country, so my time here has been amazing, amazing.”

Osabuohien wrapped up a week of meet and greets last Sunday, which has been a great way for him to meet fans from all around the state and give back to the people who have supported him the last three years.

With all the people he has meet, one story stood out, “Caleb, little Caleb, little Caleb, little Caleb for sure, he made by day, he was crying, and I was , it went kind of viral on Instagram and twitter, but that made my ay, that was like my fourth or fifth school that day, probably like the 5th classroom, just walking and seeing how much of a Mountaineer fan he is and how much of an impact being a Mountaineer can have on someone that young, so that meant a lot to me, made the trip, made the trip worthwhile for sure.”

Coach Bob Huggins has been one of the most pivotal people in Osabuohien’s life, and has helped to grow his love, not just as a Mountaineer, but for the entire state of West Virginia, “My love for the state actually comes from him also, he instills it in us, he loves the state just as much as I do, he just doesn’t have a chance to go to all of these places, so I feel like me seeing his love and his care for the state made me have the same love that he does for the state.

Being a part of WVU has felt like home, and being a fan favorite is no coincidence, “Because I play so hard, they feel like it represents West Virginians, that everybody works hard, nothing is handed to them, they grind, so if eel that is the model that represents our fan base and I feel like that’s why our fan base has a lot of love for me.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.