Two people accused of possessing fentanyl, meth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were arrested on Saturday in Lewis County after officers said they possessed fentanyl and meth with intent to deliver them.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in Lewis County on a vehicle with an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Jordan Rahming, 29, of Weston, and the passenger, Lacy Palmer, 29, of Clarksburg.

The report says officers smelled marijuana, and Palmer told officers “the vehicle does smell like marijuana” and showed officers “marijuana granules as an explanation for the odor.”

Court documents say officers conducted a search of the vehicle and the following was found:

Multiple suspected heroin stamps between the driver side seat and the center console

A safe containing a large amount of suspected heroin bundles in an unlocked safe under the passenger side seat

A metal tin box containing a large amount of suspected methamphetamine under the passenger side seat

Multiple suspected heroin stamps located in the plastic molding on the left side of the passenger seat

Officers determined the suspected heroin to be fentanyl, according to the report.

Rahming and Palmer have been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Both are being held at Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond each.

