West Virginia reaches $99 million settlement with opioid drug manufacturer

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has reached a $99 million settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals is an opioid drug manufacturer family of companies involved in the ongoing trial in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

This amount is more than double Janssen’s national settlement proposal of $48 million.

“This settlement will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We are still arguing our case in court involving Teva and Allergan and my office is steadfast in holding everyone in the pharmaceutical supply chain accountable for their actions in causing this scourge in West Virginia.”

According to the settlement, West Virginia – and all its cities and counties – will receive a $99 million lump sum payment within 45 days of approval by the state’s political subdivisions.

The Attorney General alleged Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and co-defendant, Johnson & Johnson, persuaded concerned doctors that the opioids they had been unwilling to prescribe were more effective and safe enough for wide and long-term use, even for treatment of relatively minor pain conditions.

Both lawsuits allege the manufacturers’ conduct and campaign of misrepresentations led to opioids becoming a common treatment for chronic pain in West Virginia.

The Attorney General alleges the manufacturers’ conduct violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act and caused a public nuisance. The remaining lawsuit involving the Teva and Allergan family of companies seek injunctive and equitable relief.

The trial against the remaining defendants continues.

