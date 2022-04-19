Betty Louise Reynolds, 89, of Fairmont, passed away Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born in Wana, WV on August 8, 1932, a daughter of the late Fulton and Bernice Shaffer. Betty was employed by G.C. Murphey, Owens Illinois, Watson’s Department Store, and the Nickel at Fairmont State. Betty is survived by her children, Drema (Gary) Lipscomb of Bructon Mills and Bradley (Lisa) Dobbins of Fairmont; step daughter, Janet (Brian) Smith of South Charleston; grandchildren, Tina (Floyd) Hardy, Holly ( Hobey) Benson, Adam (Kristine) Dobbins, and Clinton (Dessie) Dobbins; step grandchildren, Olivia (Jeremy) Cheripka, Michael Smith, and Johnathan Smith; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Moore of Fairmont, Barbara (Donald) Mitchell of North Carolina, and Carolyn Sue Ostrich of Fairmont; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband T.J. (Jack) Reynolds in December 2013; and brothers-in-law, Aubrey Moore and Donnie Ostrich. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Friday at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Buckland officiating. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.