Canaan Valley to host spring photo walk and workshop

DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Guests to Canaan Valley Resort on April 23 can enjoy the amazing natural beauty and warm Spring temperatures in the highest mountain valley in the eastern United States while experiencing new activities designed to showcase and capture the region’s scenery.

“Canaan Valley is one of the most photographed locations in West Virginia,” said Sam England, general manager of Canaan Valley Resort. “We recognize guests are interested in getting outdoors while learning new things and the photography walk and workshop provide the perfect opportunity.”

England said Master Naturalist Vernon Patterson will lead guests on a Spring Photo Walk around the State Park property on Saturday, April 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Participants will take pictures of their surroundings and create collections of interesting tableaus. Any area that draws the creative eye has the potential to become the photographers’ subject.

There is no fee to participate, and guests should bring their own camera and binoculars.

For those interested in learning the basics of digital photography and using those skills to photograph the beauty of the area, the resort will host a Spring Photography Workshop from 2-5pm on Saturday.

An experienced instructor will provide tips and tricks for capturing a variety of Spring scenery and then lead guests on a hike of the Club Run Trail on the State Park property.

Guests must bring their own mirrorless or DSLR camera. There is a $25 fee to participate.

For more information about the events or to make lodging reservations, contact the resort at 1-800-622-4121 or visit the website at www.CanaanResort.com.

