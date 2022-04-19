Country Roads Trust partners wih ReKT Global

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s leader for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals for Mountaineer student athletes, Country Roads Trust, has teamed up with ReKT Global to provide a membership platform for the WVU fanbase.

The partnership allows Mountaineer fans to have a more immersive experience in the world of NIL, as it will give them access to a marketplace where they can engage with the student athletes through live and virtual events, signed merchandise and exclusive athlete generated content.

