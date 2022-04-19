Dorothy “Jean” Quinones, beloved wife, mother, and friend, left this earthly realm on Sunday, April 17, 2022, after a long battle with metastatic lung cancer. She was 70 years old. It would be wrong to say the battle was lost because Jean never stopped fighting. She embodied true resilience and her unwavering faith in God throughout her illness made her family proud. Born in Sherman, Texas, she was predeceased by her parents, Col. Neil B. Prentice and Dorothy S. Prentice. She spent her childhood travelling the world and was proud of her military family. She received her degree in teaching at Salem University and masters through WVU. A dedicated teacher at many schools, including Bridgeport Middle School, Jean inspired an abundance of students throughout her 40 years. She was proud of the organizations she led and the lifelong friendships she made. Jean is survived by her husband, Benjamin, whom she just celebrated 38 years of marriage with on April 14. She is survived by her son, Scott (age 36), a dedicated employee of Job Squad, and daughter, Tristan (age 26), a soon to be graduate of WVU Dental School. She is also survived by her two brothers: Scott Prentice of Sterling, VA and his wife Diane, and Roy Prentice of Haymarket, VA and his wife, Nancy, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Jean was a fiercely compassionate and loyal person and she made it her mission to improve the life of others. The Quinones home was filled with warmth, kindness, laughter, and love because of her. She will be eternally missed. It felt only fitting that she transitioned to Heaven on Easter Sunday, the same day Our Savior rose. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jean Quinones’ name to the American Cancer Society. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday from 3 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, with Rev. Dr. Ken Ramsey presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

