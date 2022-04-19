Elinor Mae Ward Brown Cayton, 99, of Clarksburg passed away peacefully on Friday, April 15, 2022 with her daughter, granddaughter and great grandson by her side, a wonderful day to enter the gates of Heaven…Good Friday. She was born in Clarksburg on March 18, 1923, a daughter of the late Edgar and Sarah Smith Ward. She was married to Jack Brown on August 14, 1944. Elinor and Jack met when they both worked at G.C. Murphy Company. Jack would often say he met his million-dollar baby at a five and dime store. Jack preceded Elinor in death on June 6, 1958 as the result of a war injury. Elinor is survived by one daughter, Debi Brown Duarte; two granddaughters, Dina and Ron Turner and Christina and Matt Hartline; her grandchildren, Kobe, X’Zayvier, D’Von, Saint, Mea and Natalee Turner; plus her five adult great grandchildren and her five great great grandchildren. Also her two great granddaughters, Madison and Claire Hartline and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sons, James D. Brown and David J. Brown; two brothers, Everett Ward and his wife Betty and William Ward and his wife Bette; two brothers-in-law, Barrick and Lynn Brown; and four sisters-in-law, Vaneta Brown, Janielle Este and her husband Jim, Marie Brown and Hazel Brown. Elinor was a 1941 graduate of Victory High School and attended West Virginia University. In addition to having worked at G.C. Murphy Company, Watts Sauder Lear and the Stonewall Jackson Hotel, Elinor retired from Consolidated Natural Gas Company after 25 years of service. Elinor was always active and volunteered her time whenever possible in organizations such as Women of the Moose, the Elks, the Senior Citizens and Cresthaven Civic Association. She was also a Mary Kay consultant for many years. She taught Sunday School at Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church when her children were young as well as being the MYF Leader. After moving to Florida with her son she attended and was past secretary at the First Presbyterian Church in Pompano Beach, FL. Elinor loved to bowl and enjoyed the traveling league bowling as well as dancing and square dancing. Elinor was a strong woman and did her best until she peacefully entered the gates of Heaven. The family would like to thank all of her past and present nurses, caregivers and physical therapists who became part of the family. You all were truly a blessing. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 5:00 pm with Pastor Quint Pitts officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Elinor will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

