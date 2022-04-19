Advertisement

Freeze Warning issued for parts of NCWV

The warning is in effect from midnight tonight through 9am tomorrow morning.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Freeze Warning has been issued for parts of north central West Virginia from midnight tonight through tomorrow at 9am.

This warning is issued for the following counties in our area: Harrison, Taylor, Upshur, Barbour, Lewis, Doddridge, Gilmer, Ritchie, and Braxton; as well as more counties further west.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

It is advised to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

After tonight, temperatures will begin to return to spring-like.

