GSU to hold graduation ceremony on May 7

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The 148th Glenville State University Commencement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. in the GSU Waco Center.

The Glenville State University class of 2022 will walk across the graduation stage to receive their degrees in a variety of programs including business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science, music, and more.

The prospective grads hail from throughout West Virginia and several other states.

In recognition of an ongoing tradition at Glenville State, alumni who graduated fifty years ago have been invited back to campus to join the current graduates at the ceremony.

Members of the class of 1972 will be recognized as “50 Year Graduates” during the event.

The keynote address will be delivered by Andy Knicely, Publisher of WV News.

Graduates are allowed to bring as many guests with them as they like and no tickets are necessary.

