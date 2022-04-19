Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 19, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After experiencing between 0.5″ to 1″ of rain and 2″ to 3″ of snow, and some ice, in the highest mountains east of our area, the low-pressure system that produced the rain has lifted northeast. However, leftover moisture and cool temperatures will mean more snow showers in the mountains, with light rain in the lowlands. This afternoon, the lowlands will see scattered rain showers, while in the mountains, expect snow showers and even some light snow accumulation. We’re looking at about 2″ to 3″ of snow in the mountains, which could lead to slick roads, so give yourself some extra time today. The rain-snow difference is thanks to temperatures being in the low-40s in the lowlands and the mid-30s in the mountains. Winds will be breezy, coming from the west at 10-15 mph and gusting up to 30 mph at times. So temperatures will feel colder. Skies will also be cloudy. Overall, expect a gray, chilly day. Overnight, a high-pressure system will clear out skies and dry us out. Winds will be light and variable as well. As a result, temperatures will drop into the low-30s. So it will be chilly outside, so you’ll want a coat. We could even see some frost, which could damage any outdoor plants and outdoor plumbing, so the National Weather Service has most of our region under a Freeze warning from midnight to 9 AM tomorrow. So keep an eye on outdoor plants and plumbing. Overall, tonight will be cold. Then tomorrow afternoon, the area of high-pressure moves east and warmer air flows back into our area, so temperatures will reach the upper-50s. Winds will be light, and skies will be partly sunny. Overall, not a bad day. Then on Thursday morning, a cold front pushes towards our area, bringing light rain showers into our region. So some areas will see raindrops in the morning. Not much rain is associated with these showers, however, and by the afternoon, the area dries out. Then on Friday, a warm front lifts north of our region, allowing warmer air to move in. As a result, temperatures will reach the upper-60s by Friday, and even the upper-70s to low-80s by the weekend. Skies will also be partly sunny, so the weekend will be nice. In short, today will be chilly, with some rain and snow, tomorrow will be slightly warmer, and temperatures continue rising as we head towards the end of the week.

Today: We start with snow showers this morning, transitioning to light rain showers this afternoon. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and westerly winds of 10-20 mph. This will make temperatures, which are in the mid-40s today, feel much colder. Overall, expect a chilly, dreary afternoon, with some rain and snow. In the mountains, expect about 1″ to 3″ of snow. High: 44.

Tonight: Any leftover precipitation will be gone, and skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s. Overall, expect a cold, calm night. Make sure to wear a jacket and keep an eye on outdoor plants and plumbing to protect them from the cold. Low: 29.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly sunny, with just a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. So expect a nice afternoon. During the evening and overnight hours, clouds will build into our area. High: 62.

Thursday: Light rain showers push in during the morning, but not much rain is expected. By the afternoon, the rain leaves, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, we start the day with rain in the morning, before transitioning to warm, cloudy conditions in the afternoon. High: 63.

