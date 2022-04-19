Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 19th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!!! Wow, we kind of did a bit of a time warp back to winter today. It was a chilly morning and some of us saw some snow. Mostly a trace around the lowlands, but anywhere up to 2-3″ in the mountains. Looking at the radar right now, there is still some snow falling in the higher elevations, but just some light showers elsewhere. That precipitation will end this evening, and those clouds will begin parting too. But, tomorrow morning is going to be even chillier than it was this morning. A Freeze Warning goes into effect after midnight till 9 am Wednesday. For our central and western counties, that means there is that danger to young and blooming plants. The good news is that this is probably the last of the very cold weather we’ll see. As we move through the rest of the week, we’ll see clouds and light showers on Thursday. But Friday will begin the shift to more sun and warmer temperatures that will last all the way through Monday. Get out and enjoy that weekend!!!

I also want to thank all the viewers that called in and sent emails and texts asking about me while I was away. I was on a longer than expected medical leave, but I am so happy to be feeling better than ever and able to bring you your local weather and your Tasty segments.

God Bless you West Virginia

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clearing skies: Low 29

Wednesday: Cold start, then warming and sunny: High 62

Thursday: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy: High 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy: High 73

