Man sentenced to more than 8 years behind bars for child porn charge

A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 8 years in jail for possessing child pornography, authorities said.
(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 8 years in jail for possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Raymond David Bates, 44, of Morgantown West Virginia, was sentenced to 97 months of incarceration for a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Bates pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.”

Bates admitted to having child pornography depicting minors under the age of 12 in July and August of 2019 in Monongalia County, according to Ihlenfeld.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

