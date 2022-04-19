Advertisement

New River Gorge park offering events for National Park Week

(wvva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is offering some special events this week to celebrate National Park Week.

The park is uploading its museum collection online. Information and images give details about the prehistoric and industrial past of the communities in the area. Some of the more than 5,000 items include a miner’s belt designed for self-rescue, a fossil from a time when the entire gorge was an underwater home to marine life and a Native American hammerstone used to prepare food hundreds of years ago.

The public can watch Cultural Resource Program Manager David Fuerst clean a 1942 mural on Wednesday. The mural depicts early 20th century coal miners. The park hopes to restore the painting to its appearance 80 years ago.

The mural demonstration leads up to the opening on Friday of the Smithsonian Institution’s “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit at the historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel in Mount Hope. The exhibit runs through May 30.

Winning art for the Youth Arts in the Parks Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest will continue to be displayed at Tamarack Marketplace and online at www.nps.gov/neri/youth-arts-in-the-parks.htm.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Lee Taylor
Escaped convicted murderer taken into custody
Ramp closure set for Monday
Ramp on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday
Jordan Rahming and Lacey Palmer
Two people accused of possessing fentanyl, meth
UPDATE: Power restored following outage in Harrison County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

Latest News

Man sentenced to more than 8 years behind bars for child porn charge
Princeton Community Hospital
Lawsuit: Hospital director fired after virus patient concern
Canaan Valley Resort
Canaan Valley to host spring photo walk and workshop
Robinson Grand announces partnership to host automotive event