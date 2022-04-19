Ready to show the WVU fanbase that they’re capable

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s quarterbacks are competitors, Head Coach Neal Brown noted that “They want to finish the Spring with sending the message to the fanbase that they are more than capable.”

Each quarterback has his own set of strengths and weaknesses. For Garrett Greene, Brown stated, “I think Garett is operating at a better level than he has, I think the game has slowed down for him, he’s throwing the deep ball extremely accurate right now, which is a positive.” On the flip side, he has been working on not making bad plays worse.

Will “Goose” Crowder has been working to get more comfortable with the new scheme, “It’s confidence, you know the change of scheme probably affected him because he just now gotten the previous scheme down so he had to kind of restart after a year.”

For Nicco Marchiol, he has been working to make the adjustment from high school to college, “I think it’s a really hard transition, especially the first spring, because the game is so fast, and he’s hungry, he hasn’t’ repeated the same mistake very often,” said Brown.

Saturday will be a big day for Greene, Crowder and Marchiol.

