Robinson Grand announces partnership to host automotive event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has announced a partnership with NCWV Cars & Coffee to host a car meet-up with a special screening of Gone in 60 Seconds.

The screening will take place on Friday, July 29 at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

A Cars and Coffee event is a venue that provides a social gathering for automotive enthusiasts to hang out and enjoy cars and conversation.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, attendees can expect to walk with other car lovers among over 50 novelty and performance automobiles.

Following the meet-up, a screening of the Nicolas Cage-led action thriller Gone in 60 Seconds will show at 8:00 p.m. on the Robinson Grand’s big screen.

“We are confident this is going to be Clarksburg’s premier summer automotive event,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s consulting program manager. “It’s about as unique as you can get: the perfect synergy of cars, community, and [Nicolas] Cage.”

“What better way to celebrate the automotive culture in our area than having the Robinson Grand team up with Cars and Coffee to host a night of awesome automobiles – in person and on the big screen?” said Steven Baczuk, from NCWV Cars and Coffee. “And what better movie than Gone in 60 Seconds, which spawned one of the most iconic cars of our generation, the Eleanor Mustang?”

NCWV Cars and Coffee has an interest in modern performance vehicles but welcomes classics and everything unique.

Participants are asked to bring a clean, show-worthy vehicle and respect each other’s property and space while at the meet-up.

“Come enjoy a gathering of our local cars, then let’s watch one of the best car movies of our generation,” said Baczuk.

Tickets for Gone in 60 Seconds are $7 and go on sale on Friday, April 22. They can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855)-773-6283.

