Senator Manchin holds listening session for West Virginia veterans.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin invited West Virginia veterans to a virtual listening session to discuss legislation that could make changes to all veterans’ medical facilities.

Veterans were able to share their concerns about the Asset and Infrastructure Review act, also known as the AIR act.

This legislation would cut down veteran medical services in West Virginia.

Three out of four of the state’s veteran medical facilities would downsize as a result of this act. This included the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

“The AIR commission is supposed to modernize the VA. So far, what we have been able to find is that it is unfairly targeted to rural areas because of population,” he explained.

Veterans were concerned about the act potentially eliminating in-patient care, in-patient and outpatient surgeries, and emergency care through some veteran facilities.

It was mentioned the AIR act could lead to moving community-based outpatient clinics. Some said this could cause a problem for veterans traveling to get these services, especially if they are elderly.

Veteran Danielle Harmon voiced she was concerned about her fellow veteran sisters.

“Take these centers either, the community-based outpatient clinics or the hospitals out of these communities. Our female veterans are going to have nothing,” she said.

5 News also reached out to the VA medical center in Clarksburg about this issue, and this was what they had to say.

“The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center acknowledges the concerns of North Central West Virginia Veterans regarding the AIR Commission’s proposed changes. These are only recommendations that are going to the AIR Commission. They represent the start of the process and not the end of it. We do not yet know what the Commission, President, or Congress will approve. The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is committed to continuing to deliver timely access to world-class care to every North Central West Virginia Veteran.”

Manchin said they planned to have more opportunities to discuss this issue with the public.

