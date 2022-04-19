Shack House in Pursglove seeking donations for new van

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local non-profit needs your help tonight after falling victim to criminals.

The catalytic converter to their van was stolen.

Since 1928, it’s been the mission of the Shacker Neighborhood house in Pursglove to serve local children and families, but it’s hard to carry out that mission when they

can’t even leave their parking lot.

That’s because someone recently stole the catalytic convertor from their 22-year-old van.

“We’ve become an unfortunate party to the theft ring that’s been going on. At that time they asked if they could start a GoFund me and now we’ve been looking at

getting a new van,” said Executive Director of the Shack, Shawnda Cook.

Cook says the van is now unsafe for the children and they need a new one.

“During our summer camp we utilize the van a lot to transport our kids on different field trips. It’s on the road almost everyday transporting our kids,” said Cook.

That won’t come cheap, Cook says a new van would be around $50,000, so they’re turning to the same community they serve for help.

Cook says she is thankful for the amount of support they have received.

“We would just like the thank the community for their continued support for all of our programs and the support that we have received so far on this fundraising effort has been amazing,” said Cook

The shack would like to purchase a new van as soon as they have the money.

They have information on how you can help on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.