Shirley Ann Stansberry Parker, 81, died April 13, 2022, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, following a brief illness. Shirley was born April 21, 1940, in Wetzel County, West Virginia. She lived in Fairmont for more than five decades, working for 38 years at North American Phillips (previously Westinghouse). She moved to Rock Hill in 2018 to be closer to her children. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jerry Reed Parker, and her parents, Vernon and Bessie Stansberry. She is survived by three children—Stephanie (Christopher) Knott of Ashburn, Virginia; Michelle (Mark) Mallen of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Douglas (Christine) Parker of Greensboro, North Carolina. She is also survived by two grandchildren—Hannah Konyak Parker of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Walker Reed Knott of Ashburn, Virginia. She is survived by her brother, Howard (Margaret) Stansberry, of New Martinsville. She is also survived by her beloved chihuahua, BeBe. Shirley will be remembered for her love of family and her joy for crafting, cooking, and baking. She was known for her generous gifts of crafted baby blankets and sharing delicious meals with friends, family, and neighbors. Family will receive visitors on Friday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont. Visitation will be followed by funeral services at 12 p.m. A private family burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com. The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers of the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

