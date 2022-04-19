Teen pleads guilty in shaken-baby death of one-month-old son

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A 19-year-old Shinnston teen pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the shaken-baby death of his one-month-old son.

Lucian Alexander Grayson entered a guilty plea to felony death of a child by parent, guardian, custodian or other person by child abuse, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

One-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech died after suffering “non-accidental trauma,” authorities said. The child’s injuries were “consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome,” according to the criminal complaint, which cited medical records.

Grayson told police he was alone with the child Wednesday afternoon, and thought a dog might have injured the boy while he slept, the criminal complaint said. He called authorities and reported the boy was unresponsive.

The judge held off on accepting the plea.

The next hearing will be on June 22.

The judge ordered a drug and alcohol assessment, home incarceration report and a pre-incarceration assessment.

Grayson faces 15 years in prison if the judge accepts the plea.

For prior coverage of the child’s death, click here.

For prior coverage of Grayson’s charge being upgraded, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.