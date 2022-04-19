Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in shaken-baby death of one-month-old son

A 19-year-old Shinnston teen pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the shaken-baby death of his one-month-old son.
A 19-year-old Shinnston teen pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the shaken-baby death of his...
A 19-year-old Shinnston teen pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the shaken-baby death of his one-month-old son.(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A 19-year-old Shinnston teen pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the shaken-baby death of his one-month-old son.

Lucian Alexander Grayson entered a guilty plea to felony death of a child by parent, guardian, custodian or other person by child abuse, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

One-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech died after suffering “non-accidental trauma,” authorities said. The child’s injuries were “consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome,” according to the criminal complaint, which cited medical records.

Grayson told police he was alone with the child Wednesday afternoon, and thought a dog might have injured the boy while he slept, the criminal complaint said. He called authorities and reported the boy was unresponsive.

The judge held off on accepting the plea.

The next hearing will be on June 22.

The judge ordered a drug and alcohol assessment, home incarceration report and a pre-incarceration assessment.

Grayson faces 15 years in prison if the judge accepts the plea.

For prior coverage of the child’s death, click here.

For prior coverage of Grayson’s charge being upgraded, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Lee Taylor
Escaped convicted murderer taken into custody
Ramp closure set for Monday
Ramp on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday
UPDATE: Power restored following outage in Harrison County
Jordan Rahming and Lacey Palmer
Two people accused of possessing fentanyl, meth
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

Latest News

Roy Porter
West Union man allegedly hands officers papers with bag of presumed meth
Worthington, WV
Worthington residents petitioning to remove their mayor
Senator Manchin holds listening session for West Virginia veterans.
Senator Manchin holds listening session for West Virginia veterans
Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | April 18, 2022
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 18, 2022