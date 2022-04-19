Advertisement

Two Mountaineers to keep an eye on during this year’s Spring Game

By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With those coming ad going through the NCAA Transfer Portal, the field will be looking a bit different for the WVU Spring Game.

Two Mountaineers to keep an eye on are JUCO transfer Lee Kpogba and four year Mountaineer veteran Jordan Jefferson.

Both guys have their own style of play that they bring in their respective positions.

On the defensive line, Jefferson is known as the strongest guy on the team, “I was naturally strong... my dad said I’ve been the strong since I came out of the womb.” He doesn’t have the same style of play as Akheem Mesidor, but he takes pride in his strengths, he doesn’t want to be a Mesidor 2.0, he wants to be Jefferson.

In the past months, Jefferson has really come into his own, “It was more so my maturity level, you know I think the game has slowed down for me more, I understand it more, I got more knowledge of the game, coaches took a timeout and made sure this season coming up and also the spring, they really focus on me, me learning the game, learning the ins and outs of my position.

For Kpogba, coming to WVU is a new chance for him. His enthusiasm on the field is what sets him apart. With the departure of Josh Chandler-Semedo, Kpogba is being noted as potneitally the number one guy as the mike linebacker. After Chandler-Semedo left, Kpogba mentioned he has speed up his learning curve of the playbook, but he was always prepared to fight for the number one spot, “I’d say my enthusiasm just comes from the love of the game, you know the game of football has done a lot for me in life and I’m just appreciative of getting to play the game I love, you know.”

