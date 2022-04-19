Advertisement

United Hospital Center’s pediatric expansion put on pause

United Hospital Center in Bridgeport
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Hospital Center started to make plans to expand its pediatric services in Bridgeport.

The hospital had two separate locations that housed its pediatrics.

This multimillion-dollar project would combine their pediatric facilities into one location at White Oaks.

However, Geoff Marshall, the Vice President of Support Services at UHC, said the project was on pause as they didn’t have the funds to complete it.

“We put it out to bid. We got three bids, and they were all significantly over budget,” Marshall explained.

He added they had to get the cost down to take further steps in the expansion process. However, this new location may become a necessity.

“The practices are currently located in leased buildings, and there is a likely chance that we will lose the lease on one of those buildings because the owner wants to sell,” Marshall said.

By combining the two practices in one location, they would be able to house all their services together. This could make it more convenient for staff and patients.

UHC would also own the new building and not have to worry about the possibility of losing their space again due to a lease.

“Probably won’t make a decision on it until later this summer. It is going to take a little while for the contract from the architect to see what we can do about this cost overruns,” Marshall added.

They planned for the construction of the new facility to take a year.

