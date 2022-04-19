Warming Up with Fairmont Senior softball

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior softball team is certainly a dedicated group of young ladies, each bringing their own story to the diamond.

Audrey Tobesman has earned the title of captain as a junior, and the leadership role that it entails is not something she takes lightly, “I think it just shows me how responsibility I take on this year and even next year as a senior, what even more what it’ll add to it, but it feels good to be able to know my teammates trust me and that they have my back and I have theirs.”

Senior Liz Murphy has signed to play softball at the next level, suiting up with Penn State Fayette in the fall. After four years with the Polar Bears, she gives some advice to those who are younger in the sport, “Just don’t give up, like it’s not going to be easy, it’s really not, and whether or not, there is gonna be times where it’s really hard and you cant hit the ball, or I cant do this, hard work does pay off, at the end of the day, you just gotta work hard.”

Mikayla Shepherd injured her labrum prior to game play this season, but she has been pushing through for the love the senior has for the team, “It’s definitely very difficult, but being a a[part of the team in my senior year gives me the drive to keep going and push through all the pain that I’ve been in since it started, and I do everything that I can, and I don’t participate in practice as much as I’d want to, or I would like to, but I still give it all that I can during each game.”

Austyn Pagliaro hasn’t played softball since her freshman year, but returned to the diamond this year for one last season before graduating. The senior wanted a chance to play with the team again and has been working to better her skills in the sport all season, “It’s definitely taken a lot of me, my hitting was definitely off, obviously my throwing was a little off, after a couple of practices, I definitely got into better shape, but I mean we’re still fourteen days left in the season, I’m still not in tip top shape like I used to be, but I’d say I’ve grown pretty well.”

