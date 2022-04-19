West Union man allegedly hands officers papers with bag of presumed meth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on Sunday in Harrison County after officers said a bag of presumed crystal meth fell out of a packet of papers the driver handed officers.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on I-79 near mile marker 125 on Sunday for improper registration, according to the criminal complaint.

The report says officers made contact with the driver, Roy Porter, 57, of West Union, who handed over “a packet believed to be the registration information of the vehicle.”

Officers said after Porter handed them the papers, “a small plastic bag fell out of the packet” which “contained a couple pieces of a crystal-like substance” that was consistent with methamphetamine.

An officer with a dog arrived at the scene, and the report says the dog gave a positive indication to drugs in the vehicle.

Mentioned in the same court document, a passenger in the vehicle, Jared Mayle, was found to have two plastic bags containing approximately 220 grams of presumed crystal meth.

Officer said Porter was found to have approximately 4 grams of presumed crystal meth in multiple plastic bags on his person.

The crystal substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Both Porter and Mayle were taken to the Bridgeport Police Department for processing before being taken to North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.