Worthington residents petitioning to remove their mayor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s an effort in the of town Worthington to recall the town’s mayor.

A petition has been filled out calling for the removal of the Mayor Connie Buchanan.

This comes after months of accusations by the public of wrong-doing by town officials.

Late last month, the Marion County Sheriff’s office executed search warrants at the town hall and are actively investigating the allegations.

Worthington Town Recorder Jessica Specht says the situation is eating away at the small town.

“Because she’s under investigation a bunch of us do not believe that she should be holding that position,” said Specht. “I don’t like what they’re doing with the town, I don’t like any of it they’re tearing us apart. It’s really sad considering the state the world is in -- we should be coming together as a little town not falling apart.”

There’s also a second petition, that one against a proposed 70% water levy hike in Worthington.

If the petitions get enough signatures, they’ll be filed in court.

