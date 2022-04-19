WVDOH accepts bids for projects in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thirteen highway paving projects are among 24 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways, some of which will take place in north central West Virginia.

The bid letting took place on Tuesday, April 12.

“These paving projects are part of a dedicated resurfacing effort all over the state of West Virginia this construction season,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief of District Operations. “Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program has allowed the Division of Highways to channel funding into much needed maintenance projects, including paving our roads.”

The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.

The April 12 letting included the following projects with those in NCWV in bold:

Mowish property drainage correction (Wood County)

McCulloch Drive lighting project (Raleigh County)

Burnsville to Roanoke Road paving (Lewis County)

Washington Street, East paving (Kanawha County)

Cold Run to Cass paving (Pocahontas County)

Pennsboro Streetscape project (Ritchie County)

Harman Road paving (Randolph County)

Woodland to Cresap Road paving (Marshall County)

Charles Town to Halltown paving (Jefferson County)

Beckys Creek to Huttonsville paving (Randolph County)

Mt. Hope Streetscape project (Fayette County)

Tabler Station interchange improvements (Berkeley County)

Inwood to Tabler Station paving (Berkeley County)

Cloverdale to Saint Marys Road paving (Pleasants County)

Sawmill Road slide repair (Logan County)

Highland Avenue paving (Wood County)

Belleville to Lubeck Road paving (Wood County)

Valley Head T-Beam bridge replacement (Randolph County)

Childers Run traffic signals (Upshur County)

Keenan Road paving (Monroe County)

Kingwood Main Street traffic signals (Preston County)

County Route 9 overpass bridge cleaning and painting (Cabell County)

Middle Fork Bridge replacement (Kanawha County)

Interstate 77 to Airport Road paving (Raleigh County)

