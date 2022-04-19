WVU football’s Spring Practice has showcased Graham Harrell’s offense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Spring has given Head Coach Neal Brown an opportunity to see how Graham Harrell is running the WVU offense, and the reaction: impressed.

The Spring has put a focus on situational awareness for the gold and blue, creating a situation and getting better within in.

Brown likes the progress the offense has been making under Harrell, the teaching of the quarterbacks within the pass game is simple for the offense, but complex for the defense, which is something that has been productive.

Within the run game, Harrell has worked on getting advantages within the formations and growing some of the things the team has done in the past. The new offense is just one of the things to look for in Saturday’s Spring game. The winner of the gold and blue game does get a reward, “It’ll be a nice lunch since we go in the mornings on Monday so we’ve had that.. I can’t remember what the menu is, but it’s the equivalent of steak and hot dogs.”

Aside from the reward, this Saturday is about their own pride, “There’s a lot of pride on the line, that’s probably as important as anything, said Brown.”

One of the other notable aspects of the Spring game is the importance of it for the younger guys, “It’s also for these young people who haven’t performed in a stadium in front of a crowd, it’s a really important evaluation.”

