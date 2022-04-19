Advertisement

WVU Gold-Blue game will impact parking, traffic around Ruby Memorial

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Gold beats Blue 39-38
Gold beats Blue 39-38
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game will impact parking and traffic around WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital on April 23.

Fans in attendance will use Hospital parking lots on the east and west sides of Milan Puskar Stadium starting at noon.

These include the following areas: F1, F2, F3, F4, and E on the east side and A1 and B1 on the west. See this map for more details.

These areas will be blocked off prior to the event, and security will be in place to ensure individuals are parking in the correct areas.

The center-most hospital parking lots (C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, C7, C8, C9, and C10) and the parking lot at Rosenbaum Family House will be reserved for patients and visitors.

A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s.

