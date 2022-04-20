19 seek vacant seat on WVa Intermediate Court of Appeals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nineteen people have applied to fill a seat on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said.

The vacancy was created by the resignation last month of Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling before he was sworn in.

The applicants are Mark Browning, Nicole Cofer, Jim Douglas, Robert Frank, Jace Goins, Edward Ryan Kennedy, Chanin Krivonyak, Charles Lorensen, Parween Sultany Mascari, Elgine McArdle, James J. Rowe, Mychal Sommer Schulz, Debra Scudiere, Martin Sheehan, Mark Sorsaia, Darren Tallman, Harry Taylor, Gregory Tucker and Charles Webb.

The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will interview the applicants this week. Justice will appoint one judge for a 6 1/2-year term.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals was created by the legislature last year. The three-judge court, which will hear appeals of civil judgments from circuit courts, is expected to begin work July 1.

