Advertisement

19 seek vacant seat on WVa Intermediate Court of Appeals

The vacancy was created by the resignation last month of Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling before he was sworn in.
The vacancy was created by the resignation last month of Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling...
The vacancy was created by the resignation last month of Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling before he was sworn in.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nineteen people have applied to fill a seat on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said.

The vacancy was created by the resignation last month of Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling before he was sworn in.

The applicants are Mark Browning, Nicole Cofer, Jim Douglas, Robert Frank, Jace Goins, Edward Ryan Kennedy, Chanin Krivonyak, Charles Lorensen, Parween Sultany Mascari, Elgine McArdle, James J. Rowe, Mychal Sommer Schulz, Debra Scudiere, Martin Sheehan, Mark Sorsaia, Darren Tallman, Harry Taylor, Gregory Tucker and Charles Webb.

The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will interview the applicants this week. Justice will appoint one judge for a 6 1/2-year term.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals was created by the legislature last year. The three-judge court, which will hear appeals of civil judgments from circuit courts, is expected to begin work July 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Lee Taylor
Escaped convicted murderer taken into custody
Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
An Elkins, W.Va., man was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA)...
Elkins man arrested after TSA catches him with loaded gun at airport
A 19-year-old Shinnston teen pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the shaken-baby death of his...
Teen pleads guilty in shaken-baby death of one-month-old son
Jordan Rahming and Lacey Palmer
Two people accused of possessing fentanyl, meth

Latest News

She pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 from the airport.
Ex-finance director at WVa airport pleads guilty to theft
United Hospital Center in Bridgeport
United Hospital Center’s pediatric expansion put on pause
Kevin Corriveau's evening forecast for Apr 19, 2022
Kevin Corriveau's evening forecast for Apr 19, 2022
Fairmont State professors host Ukraine war panel
Fairmont State professors host Ukraine war panel