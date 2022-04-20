Buckhannon man accused of fleeing from officers in stolen car
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man faces charges in two counties after officers said he recklessly fled in a stolen car.
Justin Lee Miller, 36, of Buckhannon, fled from a traffic stop on Johnson Ave. in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.
Officers said Miller fled in a stolen Toyota Camry onto I-79 northbound.
The report says Miller fled at speeds of over 100 mph, passing traffic on the shoulder and weaving between other vehicles in a reckless manner while it was raining before being apprehended.
Miller has been charged with reckless fleeing from an officer in Harrison County and transfer of a stolen vehicle in Marion County. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.
