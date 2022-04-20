Advertisement

Country Roads Trust partners with Icon Source to expand NIL possibilities

WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s leader for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals for Mountaineer student athletes, Country Roads Trust, has teamed up with Icon Source to maximize NIL opportunities.

Icon Source is the nation’s leading digital endorsement deals marketplace, including a compliant infrastructure and established history of facilitating NIL endorsement deals.

Icon Source is led by a management team that includes former NFL punter Drew Butler, who once kicked for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We’re excited about bringing Icon Source into our mix,” said Trust General Manager Stephen Ford. “The move will allow us to maximize NIL opportunities for all WVU student-athletes.”

Icon Source is the only platform that provides brands of all of sizes direct communication with agents or the athletes themselves, eliminating unnecessary intermediate steps to engage with potential professional or collegiate partners.

Country Roads Trust has the backing of an elite Athlete Advisory Team that consists of storied WVU sports legends Jerry West, Don Nehlen, Pat White, Darryl Talley, Da’Sean Butler, Mike Gansey, Ginny Thrasher, Pat McAfee, Jaida Lawrence Hart and Jedd Gyorko.

