Advertisement

Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas and was returning to his vehicle when he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol released a recording of a 911 call Haskins’ wife Kalabrya made to the agency shortly after the April 9 accident.

Calling from Pittsburgh and unaware of the accident, she told the dispatcher that Haskins had called her to say he had run out of gas and would call her back.

When the former Ohio State star didn’t and she couldn’t reach him, she called 911.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Lee Taylor
Escaped convicted murderer taken into custody
Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
Gov. Justice signs two new bills into law
An Elkins, W.Va., man was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA)...
Elkins man arrested after TSA catches him with loaded gun at airport
A 19-year-old Shinnston teen pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the shaken-baby death of his...
Teen pleads guilty in shaken-baby death of one-month-old son

Latest News

Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
A Jesus mural has survived a church fire in Chicago.
Mural of Jesus survives church fire
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
‘Days or hours left’: Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
DOJ: 21 people charged nationwide with $150M in COVID fraud