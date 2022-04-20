East Fairmont softball finding family values through tougher season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont Bees’ record doesn’t indicate how hard the team has worked this season to get better as softball players, but also grow closer as a family. As the team nears the end of the regular season, they’re focusing on how being a part of this team has made them feel.

“Since it’s our senior year, it’s kind of sad because this is our last year of softball unless you go to college,” senior Hayle King said. “This team... we’ve actually become more of a team closer to the end of the year. We’re more of a family now than anything.”

For the seniors, they’ve put in work with this program. They’ve seen four different teams over the years, but there’s something special about this final one.

“This team really means a lot to me. It’s the best team chemistry we’ve had,” senior Carly Ledsome said. “We put up a fight in every game. We just have one bad inning that puts us down, but we usually come back at the end.”

The Bees are 4-9 at this point in the season, with roughly five regular season games and the Big X Tournament left to be played. It’s starting to sink in for those in their final year.

“This team has been like a family to me. It’s been a great season,” senior Blair Nuzum said. “We’ve had some rough patches but overall, I think we’re doing pretty good and we’re having a lot of fun.”

It goes beyond high school - back to youth ball and the relationships formed before their years at East Fairmont.

“I have played with Hayle and all of them for years, since the very beginning,” senior Faith Gaines said. “To know it’s coming to an end is heartbreaking to me, but I wouldn’t trade any of it for the world.”'

