Fairmont native, former Mountaineer Jalen Bridges transferring to Baylor

Narrowed down destination to four before deciding on Bears
Jalen Bridges
Jalen Bridges(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont-to-Waco pipeline continues after former Mountaineer forward Jalen Bridges announced his plans to transfer to Baylor University.

Bridges will remain within the Big 12 Conference after playing two seasons with West Virginia, entering his junior season with the Bears this winter.

Four schools made the final cut, including Ohio State, Michigan State and Alabama, but Baylor and head coach Scott Drew prevailed with the intraconference transfer.

Bridges averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game during the 2021-2022 season, shooting 42.8 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from three and 82.3 percent from the line.

