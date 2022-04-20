Improvement in size on the Mountaineer defensive line: “We look the part”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “We look the part. We’ve got size.”

The defensive line has been a strong point for the Mountaineers, but to head coach Neal Brown, there are always areas of improvement. For the past few years, it’s been about improving size in order to match up with some of the bigger offensive lines in the Big 12. Brown believes they’ve found what they were looking for.

One name in particular keeps coming up throughout the spring - redshirt junior Jordan Jefferson. He’s making his mark on the line and on the team as a whole.

“I think Jordan Jefferson’s a great indicator of...a guy that now going into his fourth year in the program, he’s ready to play at a high level,” Brown said. “He did that at the end of last year, but I think he’s a great example. He’s playing the same position as Darius Stills and he can be as good of a player as Darius but he’s doing it in a whole different way.”

Entering year four with the Mountaineers, Jefferson has increased the versatility and length the coaching staff was looking to improve on while also stepping up when needed in terms of leadership.

“I’m real pleased with how he’s come on and he’s played really well this spring,” Brown said. “I think he has a chance to be a difference-maker for us.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.