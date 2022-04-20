Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 20, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold air mass has settled in our area this morning, so temperatures below-freezing this morning. By the afternoon, however, a high-pressure system will move east, allowing temperatures to rise. This afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with clouds building during the evening. Winds will be light and coming from the southeast, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s, about 10 degrees below-average but warmer than the past few days. Overall, expect a nice afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will only drop into the mid-40s. Winds will be light and coming from the south, which is one reason for the mild weather. The other is that skies will be cloudy, trapping daytime heating in the area. Overall, expect a mild, quiet night. By 8 AM tomorrow, the dry weather ends, as a cold front brings widespread, light rain showers in the area. These showers won’t produce much rain, about 0.1″ at most, and most of the showers are gone by the early-afternoon, although a few rain showers linger in the mountains. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, only a few degrees below-average. Overall, expect a mild day, with some rain. A few more showers might take place on Friday evening into Saturday afternoon, as a warm front lifts north of our region. That same front, however, will bring lots of warm air into our region, causing temperatures to rise into the low-70s by Friday and the low-80s by Saturday. So we will end the workweek with temperatures usually seen in May. Combined with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, we will have a nice weekend. Definitely go outside if you can. It’s not until early next week that a cold front will bring more rain showers into our area, along with cooler temperatures. In short, today will be warm and sunny, tomorrow will bring light rain showers, and expect summer-like weather this weekend.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: We start with sunny skies in the morning, then a few clouds push in this afternoon. Barring that, however, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will be light and coming from the south, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, today will be much warmer than the past few days, and also sunny. High: 63.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will come from the south-southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a mild, cloudy night. Low: 50.

Thursday: Skies will be cloudy, with a line of widespread rain showers in the morning and scattered, on-again, off-again showers in the afternoon. The rain showers won’t produce much, about 0.1″ to 0.3″ at most. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, similar to today. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy day, with some rain. Overnight, any leftover rain will leave our area, leaving behind cloudy skies and some fog. High: 63.

Friday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with not much sunshine, but we will stay. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s, seasonably warm. Overall, expect a nice, warm day. High: 71.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.